Rob Morrison a nominee for the Conservative Party of Canada Kootenay-Columbia visits Creston. (Photo submitted)

Rob Morrison announces Conservative plan to protect our environment

“Conservatives have a strong legacy of protecting the environment. But Liberals have always been all talk and no action,” said Rob Morrison, “And not surprisingly, we’re getting more of the same under Justin Trudeau.”

Rob Morrison, Conservative Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia, today announced how a Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Andrew Scheer, will work to protect our environment.

“Time and time again, residents in Kootenay-Columbia have told me there must be a way to reduce emissions without imposing a carbon tax on hardworking families and small businesses who’re doing all they can just to get by,” said Morrison. “I’m proud to say the plan we’re putting forward today will do exactly that.”

Conservatives have a legacy of protecting Canada’s natural environment while strengthening the economy at the same time. From Canada’s first Prime Minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, who laid the groundwork for Canada’s national parks system, to Prime Minister Mulroney who negotiated the Canada-United States acid rain treaty, to the previous Conservative government, led by Stephen Harper, who achieved a net decline of greenhouse gas emissions between 2005 and 2015, Conservatives have a strong record of delivering for the environment.

The next phase in that legacy was announced on June 19th by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment is a balanced approach to reduce our emissions at home, conserve and protect our air, land, water and wildlife, and fight climate change abroad. It’s built on three key principles:

• Green technology, not taxes: Investing in green technology is the best way to lower our emissions without imposing new taxes on Canadians.

• A cleaner and greener natural environment: We will work with farmers, hunters and anglers, Indigenous peoples, provinces, and territories to protect our air, land, water and wildlife.

• Taking the climate change fight global: The current international approach to climate change forces countries to self-impose domestic emissions reductions targets. But emissions do not recognize borders. It’s a global problem that requires a global solution and Canada has a leadership role to play.

Justin Trudeau’s so-called environmental policy is not an emissions plan, it’s a revenue plan. In fact, Canadian families and small businesses will pay 92% of Trudeau’s Carbon Tax, while big polluters are only on the hook for 8%. It’s no wonder Canada will miss its emissions reductions targets under the Paris Accord.

“I’m proud of our Conservative plan because it will put Canada where we need to be,” said Morrison. “It will balance the need to fight climate change by lowering global emissions with our core promise of leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets and helping them get ahead.”

For more information, please visit: ARealPlan.ca

READ MORE: Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

LETTER: Conservatives announce real plan to protect our environment

Rob Morrison announces Conservative plan to protect our environment

"Conservatives have a strong legacy of protecting the environment. But Liberals have always been all talk and no action," said Rob Morrison, "And not surprisingly, we're getting more of the same under Justin Trudeau."

