Revelstoke Search and Rescue asks people to stay out of the backcountry

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is advising that people avoid recreating in the backcountry for the time being.

“It is currently way to dangerous,” the group said, via Facebook.

According to the post it was a unanimous decision at a meeting where the team discussed evacuation plans, in case they are needed.

Between July 12 and 18, Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to two calls, rescuing two injured mountain bikers. The week before that, July 5-11, they rescued an injured climber.

Parks Canada is also urging caution.

“The influx of visitors combined with the ongoing hot, dry and smoky weather in B.C. are increasing the risk of incidents in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, and throughout the region,” said Parks Canada in a news release. “We urge all those recreating in the mountains to be extra cautious at this time.”

According to Parks Canada, hot, dry, smoky weather can impact physical and mental health, affecting things like stamina and judgement. The prolonged hot and dry conditions also impact the natural environment–rock fall is more common as the clay and soil that bind the rock layers dries out.

“The visitor safety team in Glacier National Park conducted five search and rescue operations in nine days (July 9 – 18, 2021), two on the same day and three involving technical helicopter long-line rescues,” said the news release.

Premier John Horgan also asked people to be cautious when travelling and stay out of the backcountry in a news conference today, July 21.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

Yesterday, July 20, the province declared a state of emergency due to the current wildfire activity.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the provincial order, in addition to emergency orders imposed by local governments, brings authority he hopes will not be needed to enforce evacuations.

As of July 21 at 11 a.m. there are 297 active fires in B.C., of those, 39 are classified as “wildfires of note” which means they are highly visible or pose a threat to the public.

READ MORE: Evacuation order for Three Valley Lake due to wildfire

Current #BCWildfire travel advisories: https://t.co/G1uMrjo9h4 pic.twitter.com/HfbRPWI8u5 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 21, 2021

B.C. Wildfires 2021RevelstokeSearch and Rescue