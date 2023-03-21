Rev your engines, spring has arrived in the West Kootenay

Kootenay RC Life members took advantage of the sunny sky in Trail on Sunday to rev the engines of their monster trucks and muscle cars at Gyro Park. Photo: Jim Bailey

It’s a club open to all, both the young and young at heart.

Kootenay RC Life is a club for remote control car/truck enthusiasts, which can range from miniature monster trucks to muscle cars.

The Facebook group meets up at various locations in the West Kootenay to climb over rocks, hike up trails, and cruise beaches and this Sunday about a dozen met at Gyro Park in Trail.

“They are really fun, and that’s what it’s about, sharing the experience,” said Facebook group creator TJ Dean of Nelson. “We welcome anyone to come join us any time.”

Kootenay RC Life members showed up on the East Trail beach with a variety of trucks and cars. Several small but rugged 4x4s crawled over the rocks at Gyro Park, other RC machines flew over jumps on the beach creating a definite Wow factor.

Dean brought a few extra RC (remote/radio control) cars, and let young visitors try them out.

Dan Arcovia is one member who enjoys joining in a social outdoor setting, that is fun and infectious, but also interesting when discussing the technology and sharing knowledge.

“There is a really good community out there, through Facebook and Instagram, I connect with a lot of these guys,” said Arcovia. “They are all really supportive trying to show each other how to fix stuff, or do a few things, or if you run into any problems how to do it, and good product reviews.”

Interested residents can buy the complete car or build your own, but Arcovia says learning from others and getting advice from longtime members certainly helps.

In Trail, Island Toys and Hobbies at 1020 Farwell St. carries a wide selection of RC vehicles from a variety of Monster Trucks, to Deadbolt 4WD Brushed RTR, short course trucks and the Street Bash muscle car.

Check out Island Toys and Hobbies online at islandtoys.ca. Connect with Kootenay RC Life on Facebook and Instagram at #kootenayrclife.

Remote control cars and trucks are powered models that recreate the looks of full-size vehicles in miniature. They’re also known as radio control cars or RC cars. You control their speed and steering using a cordless, hand-held radio transmitter.

