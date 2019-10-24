Recent renovations have made Willowbrook Recycling lighter, brighter and easier to navigate, with several new initiatives designed to get you in and out in no time, including a new computerized system for quicker and easier tallying.

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Starting in November, British Columbians who return empty cans at Return-It depots will be walking away with a bit more money in their pocket.

Return-It announced Wednesday that all non-alcoholic beverage containers one litre or smaller will be worth 10 cents instead of the current 5 cents at its locations across the province, beginning Nov. 1. This will include soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks.

The announcement, which coincides with national Waste Reduction Week, will hopefully encourage people to recycle more containers and keep plastic and aluminum out of B.C. landfills and oceans, Return-It CEO Allen Langdon said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” he said. “The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers every year, according to its statistics.

Following consultation on the province’s action plan on plastic, the Ministry of Environment is currently considering a unified despot rate of 10 cents on all beverage containers in the future.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Creston Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary
Next story
Molly Maid vehicle broken into in B.C., client house keys stolen

Just Posted

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

Creston Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

The Creston Lions Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a celebration… Continue reading

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal in Kootenay aboriginal rights case

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

TOC hosted public information meeting on changes to fees for solid waste collection

The Town of Creston hosted two public information meetings on the change… Continue reading

Kootenay logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

44 Engineer Squadron wraps up training exercise near Trail

The squadron, which has armouries in Cranbrook and Trail, practiced disaster response skills

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

44 Engineer Squadron wraps up training exercise near Trail

The squadron, which has armouries in Cranbrook and Trail, practiced disaster response skills

Five projects receive nearly $1.85 million from Columbia Basin Trust

Habitat such as wetlands and creeks and animals such as elk and… Continue reading

Most Read