A person walks past the British Columbia legislature in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Retired B.C. Supreme Court justice named new conflict of interest commissioner

Commissioner is responsible for ensuring legislature members fulfil responsibilities under Conflict of Interest Act

A retired B.C. Supreme Court judge is the province’s new conflict of interest commissioner.

Victoria Gray was unanimously appointed to the position following a report by a special committee of four members of the legislature.

Gray was appointed to replace former conflict commissioner Paul Fraser who died last March and held the post for more than a decade.

READ MORE: Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

She has served on numerous community service boards as chairwoman and is also an active musician and recently played oboe with the Victoria Symphony and Palm Court Light Orchestra.

The commissioner is responsible for ensuring members of the legislature fulfil their responsibilities under the Conflict of Interest Act.

Her mandate includes reviewing confidential disclosure statements of members of the legislature, providing advice on their financial interests and conducting and reporting on investigations and formal inquiries.

The Canadian Press

