Retail cannabis in Creston

The Sticky Leaf Cannabis Shop is the only retail cannabis outlet in the Creston Valley.

19-year-old Julia Middlebrook opened the Sticky Leaf Smoke Shop in June 2018, selling bongs and other cannabis smoking accessories with the intention of applying for a non-medical cannabis retail licence later that year.

“When I opened the Sticky Leaf Smoke Shop, the business was pretty decent,” said Middlebrook. “It wasn’t as cool as this business of course; however, I was getting prepared to be able to sell recreational cannabis.”

The Town of Creston and the province supported her application and on April 30 Middlebrook received the 22nd B.C. recreational cannabis sale since legalization on Oct. 17, 2018.

Now 20, Middlebrook has converted her smoke shop into the Sticky Leaf Cannabis Shop. The only retail cannabis outlet in the Creston Valley.

“I knew so many people who were driving to Nelson or Kimberly to get cannabis for medical or recreational purposes,” said Middlebrook. “I’m really happy to be able to provide people with an option that’s closer to home.”

Middlebrook stocks sativa, indica and hybrid cannabis, oil and CBD products that are purchased directly through the BC Distribution Branch.

“Buying directly from the cannabis and liquor board gives the consumer confidence in knowing they are getting the same product every time.”

With the stigma of marijuana use slowly dissipating Middlebrook looks forward to the future.

“More and more people are stopping in the store and purchasing product. I get to meet lots of different types of people.”

Visit www.stickyleaf.ca for more information and store hours.

