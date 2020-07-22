Residents using the Riondel Water System asked to conserve

Riondel water users to only water their lawns between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Low reservoir levels due to high water demand have led the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to implement a mandatory stage two water conservation measure for the Riondel Water System.

Starting July 21, the stage two water conservation measures asks residents to only water their lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents are permitted to water their gardens, trees and shrubs using a watering can or a hand-held hose at any time.

“The regional district appreciates Riondel water users’ cooperation in adhering to the above-water conservation measures,” said Jason McDiarmid, the manager of utility services. “Stage two water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice and stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, or if hot and dry weather persists.”

