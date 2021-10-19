Reports of possible plane crash east of Chilliwack sparks air search over mountains

Search and Rescue was in the area looking for possible downed aircraft Tuesday evening

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

Emergency crews were near Bridal Falls in Chilliwack Tuesday night after reports of a possible plane crash in the area.

There was a report that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC Victoria) had sent a Buffalo aircraft and Cormorant helicopter to investigate a possible plane crash near Chilliwack.

A local pilot who was in the air at the time of the possible crash reported someone calling over the Chilliwack radio, asking if anyone had heard a distress call.

But the distress call may have come over the nearby Sumas radio.

Some Chilliwack residents reported seeing a Search and Rescue helicopter circling the area after 8 p.m., and a number of images were shared on social media, including one that showed a smoky streak in the sky in the area.

Chilliwack RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance paramedics were in the area of the Highway 9 interchange with Highway 1 near Bridal Falls at the time of the alleged incident.

