(Screenshot/Google Maps)

(Screenshot/Google Maps)

Reports of avalanche in Invermere area

Panorama resort says it was not within their boundary

There are reports of an avalanche in the Columbia Valley.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed there was some sort of incident, and they were put on standby earlier this afternoon.

They said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said it was not within their boundary.

It is not known at this time how many people were affected.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16.

READ MORE:

‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Capital News has reached out to Columbia Valley RCMP. More to come.

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. new ‘C-’ budget smacked by province’s top business organizations
Next story
No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes

Just Posted

Nelson Police Department members are being investigated for allegedly sharing racist messages over a private group chat. File photo
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

CUPE 748, which represents over 400 employees of School District 8, says it is recommending its members ratify a new labour deal. File photo
School District 8, support staff union agree to new labour deal

Bulletin file
Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget