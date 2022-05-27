Remembering Creston’s Stacy Sulko with Blue Shirt Days

Sulko worked at the local Save-On-Foods (formerly Overwaitea) for 27 years

A smile goes a long way, even after you’re gone.

For 27 years, Stacy Sulko worked at the local Save-On-Foods (formerly Overwaitea) and was known for his sunny disposition, always laughing and smiling with his coworkers.

He died recently due to a sudden heart attack. It was a shock to his family and friends, and he will be sorely missed.

In honour of Sulko, the grocery store is hosting Blue Shirt Days from June 1 to 3 to raise money for his family. He has three kids – Jasmine, 23, Bailey, 21, and Colten, 18.

“My dad was awesome. There’s no one word to describe him,” said Jasmine, who now lives in Calgary.

“He was always there for us, no matter what time of night. He was laid back and laughed at all of his own jokes. When I became an adult, he became one of my closest best friends.”

The fundraiser will be held at Wild North Brewing, Kokanee Pub, Jimmy’s Pub, and Mike’s Warehouse Pizza. Each business will be raising money in its own way. Check out their social media pages for more details.

At Save-On-Foods, there will be a hot dog sale and donations accepted at the tills.

“Stacy was a very big Maple Leafs fan, that’s why we’re calling it Blue Shirt Days,” said store manager Steve Smeaton.

“All of our customers would come into our store and talk about the hockey game with him. He was always great to work with. Very personal, he had a nickname for everyone.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: The return of the Creston Valley Blossom Festival parade

Creston Valleyfundraiser