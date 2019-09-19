Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend the service life of the Kootenay River bridge on Highway 3. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend the service life of the Kootenay River bridge on Highway 3.

“Upgrading aging bridges like this one is a priority for our government, as it improves safety and reliability,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The improvements we are doing on the Kootenay River bridge will ensure safe travel along the corridor for many years to come.”

This is the first substantial rehabilitation of the Kootenay River bridge, which was built in 1961. The two-span arch-truss bridge will have heavily corroded steel areas sandblasted and re-painted, pier bearings replaced and minor modifications to the deck joints.

“Highway 3 is a vital corridor for trade and travel. Lots of people travel across this bridge every day, which links Nelson and Creston, including commercial truck drivers on their routes,” said Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This rehabilitation work will strengthen this bridge and make it last longer for all of the people who use it on a regular basis.”

The first portion of this $6.5-million project, the replacement of the bearings, will begin in late September and will be completed later this fall. All remaining work will start in spring 2020 and will likely finish by the end of that year.

Once construction begins, drivers can expect periodic delays and should slow down and use caution when travelling through the work area.

Temporary full nighttime closures will be required for four consecutive evenings, from Oct. 8-11, between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. No detour will be available during these closures. However, access through the construction area will be provided for emergency vehicles, if necessary.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash
Next story
Three billion fewer birds in North America than in 1970, study finds

Just Posted

Casey’s Community House jail and bait fundraiser was a success

Cops for Kids rode through Creston on Sept. 10. In anticipation of… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend… Continue reading

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

How informed are you?

Since the election last October, I have attended many councils, committee of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Most Read