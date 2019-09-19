Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend the service life of the Kootenay River bridge on Highway 3. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend the service life of the Kootenay River bridge on Highway 3.

“Upgrading aging bridges like this one is a priority for our government, as it improves safety and reliability,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The improvements we are doing on the Kootenay River bridge will ensure safe travel along the corridor for many years to come.”

This is the first substantial rehabilitation of the Kootenay River bridge, which was built in 1961. The two-span arch-truss bridge will have heavily corroded steel areas sandblasted and re-painted, pier bearings replaced and minor modifications to the deck joints.

“Highway 3 is a vital corridor for trade and travel. Lots of people travel across this bridge every day, which links Nelson and Creston, including commercial truck drivers on their routes,” said Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This rehabilitation work will strengthen this bridge and make it last longer for all of the people who use it on a regular basis.”

The first portion of this $6.5-million project, the replacement of the bearings, will begin in late September and will be completed later this fall. All remaining work will start in spring 2020 and will likely finish by the end of that year.

Once construction begins, drivers can expect periodic delays and should slow down and use caution when travelling through the work area.

Temporary full nighttime closures will be required for four consecutive evenings, from Oct. 8-11, between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. No detour will be available during these closures. However, access through the construction area will be provided for emergency vehicles, if necessary.

