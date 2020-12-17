Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced this week that upgrades to the Kootenay River Bridge have been finalized, surpassing the project’s 2021 deadline.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said that it’s an “incredible accomplishment” that renovating the 216-metre-long bridge, located approximately six kilometres west of Creston on Highway 3, was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 target date.

“Highway 3 is used by many people, including commercial truck drivers who deliver goods that are an economic lifeline for the province,” said Fleming. “This bridge rehabilitation will serve the community well and it helps us continue to build a stronger B.C., which will create a more resilient economy for everyone.”

The $6-million renovation project, the first rehabilitation work on the bridge since it was built in 1961, began in September 2019. Improvements to the reliability of the structure included replacing the pier bearings and deck joints, as well as sandblasting and repainting heavily corroded steel areas.

“This section of Highway 3 near Creston is vital to connecting our communities,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This project has been a priority for our government and this investment in a critical piece of infrastructure will provide safer travel for decades to come.”

