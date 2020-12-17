Rehabilitation work on the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3 began in September 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence

Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced this week that upgrades to the Kootenay River Bridge have been finalized, surpassing the project’s 2021 deadline.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said that it’s an “incredible accomplishment” that renovating the 216-metre-long bridge, located approximately six kilometres west of Creston on Highway 3, was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 target date.

“Highway 3 is used by many people, including commercial truck drivers who deliver goods that are an economic lifeline for the province,” said Fleming. “This bridge rehabilitation will serve the community well and it helps us continue to build a stronger B.C., which will create a more resilient economy for everyone.”

The $6-million renovation project, the first rehabilitation work on the bridge since it was built in 1961, began in September 2019. Improvements to the reliability of the structure included replacing the pier bearings and deck joints, as well as sandblasting and repainting heavily corroded steel areas.

“This section of Highway 3 near Creston is vital to connecting our communities,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This project has been a priority for our government and this investment in a critical piece of infrastructure will provide safer travel for decades to come.”

READ MORE: Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped
Next story
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures

A $2,300 fine can be issued for organizing a non-compliant event, while failure to wear a face-covering in an indoor public space can earn you a $230 fine

Rehabilitation work on the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3 began in September 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since morning commute incident in Colwood

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Most Read