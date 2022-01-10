Regristation opening to students for Creston’s French immersion program

Parents can learn more on the SD8 website

Parents in Creston who are interested in their children participating in a vibrant language program are encouraged to consider French immersion.

School District 8 (SD8) operates the Late French Immersion Program in Creston at Canyon-Lister Elementary School with Grades 5 to 7.

Currently, the program is in its second year with 13 students enrolled, with hopes to grow and include other grades in the future.

“The teachers have done a fantastic job of creating an inclusive program,” said Tamara Malloff, District Principal – Innovative Learning Services.

An information session will be hosted virtually by Innovative Learning District staff on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. Parents are asked to register in advance at www.sd8.bc.ca/programs/french.

Formal registration for the Late French Immersion Program will be open from Thursday, Jan. 13 to March 31 through a digital form that will be posted on the SD8 website.

A link to the form will also be sent out by email to all eligible families, including those who attended the information night sessions. Priority for admission will be given to incoming Grade 5 students, though registration for the Grades 6 and 7 is also welcome.

All students who are residents of the area and have successfully completed the year of schooling prior are eligible to apply for the program.

For more information, visit www.sd8.bc.ca/programs/french-immersion. Applications are also available online.

Creston Valley