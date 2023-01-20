Registrations now open for 2023-24 kindergarten in SD8

Families are asked to register at their local catchment school by March 31

Photo: Submitted

Submitted by School District 8

School District 8 is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year.

Any family with a child five years old before Dec. 31, 2023 is invited to register that child for kindergarten.

Families are asked to register at their local catchment school by March 31 and bring the child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, BC Services Card, and immunization records, as well as child custody documentation if applicable.

Kindergarten registration forms and information about school catchment areas are available on the SD8 website at sd8.bc.ca. For other information about kindergarten registration, families can contact the district office at 250-352-6681 or info@sd8.bc.ca.