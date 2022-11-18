Regional District of Central Kootenay welcomes new board

Regional District of Central Kootenay Board of Directors: (Back L-R) Jessica Lunn, Garry Jackman, Keith Page, Aidan McLaren-Caux, Diana Lockwood, Aimee Watson, Arnold DeBoon, Cheryl Graham, Leonard Casley and Hans Cunningham. (Front L-R): Maria McFaddin, Roger Tierney, Kelly Vandenberghe, Teresa Weatherhead, Suzan Hewat, Walter Popoff & Colin Ferguson. Missing: Tom Newell, Andy Davidoff and Henny Hanegraaf. Photo: RDCK

The newest Directors of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) were sworn in at their inaugural meeting Nov. 17.

Aimee Watson, director of Electoral Area D, was once again elected by the board as chair. This will be her fifth term.

Diana Lockwood, mayor of the Village of Salmo, was elected vice chair for the first time. Both positions are one-year terms.

“I am really inspired to be working with such a diverse team, communities and building community capacity, which brings me a lot of passion,” said Watson. “Being on executive for the past four years and with such a big turnover at the table, I definitely wanted to see a continuum on the relationships we have built.”

Lockwood says she is eager to find a balance between the needs of rural areas and municipal areas.

“I believe that we needed to have a municipal lens sitting at that executive level,” said Lockwood. “We have had rural areas represented at the executive level for the last three years and I think I can bring a little bit more to the table.”

The new board includes 11 new directors.

Electoral Area A – Garry Jackman (acclaimed – incumbent)

Electoral Area B – Roger Tierney (elected)

Electoral Area C – Kelly Vandenberghe (elected)

Electoral Area D – Aimee Watson (acclaimed – incumbent)

Electoral Area E – Cheryl Graham (elected)

Electoral Area F – Tom Newell (acclaimed – incumbent)

Electoral Area G – Hans Cunningham (elected – incumbent)

Electoral Area H – Walter Popoff (acclaimed – incumbent)

Electoral Area I – Andy Davidoff (acclaimed – incumbent)

Electoral Area J – Henny Hanegraaf (elected)

Electoral Area K – Teresa Weatherhead (acclaimed)

Directors appointed by RDCK member municipalities to the RDCK board include:

City of Castlegar – Mayor Maria McFaddin

Town of Creston – Mayor Arnold DeBoon

Village of Kaslo – Mayor Suzan Hewat (incumbent)

Village of Nakusp – Councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux

City of Nelson – Councillor Keith Page

Village of New Denver – Mayor Leonard Casley

Village of Salmo – Mayor Diana Lockwood (incumbent)

Village of Silverton – Mayor Colin Ferguson

Village of Slocan – Mayor Jessica Lunn (incumbent)

Board meetings are open to the public and are held on the third Thursday of each month (Board Schedule) at 9:00 am in the Regional District Board Room, 202 Lakeside Drive, Nelson, BC, unless otherwise specified.

Residents can join the meeting in person or virtually. Agendas and minutes are made available on the RDCK website.

