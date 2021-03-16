Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

The Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance is looking for people to join its volunteer steering committee.

Representing arts and culture communities across the basin, the alliance manages and administers arts and culture funding programs on behalf of the Columbia Basin Trust.

The committee consists of 12 members, six from the West Kootenay, five from the east and one from the Valemount area.

It represents all disciplines in the arts and cultural knowledge and practices, and needs broad representation on the steering committee.

The alliance is particularly interested in new members that represent youth and/or culture diversity.

Members are elected for two-year terms and represent the broader needs of arts and cultural sectors in the basin, rather than individual arts or cultural organizations or the communities where they live.

Nominees must have a strong background in arts or culture, experience working on board/committees, the ability to work collaboratively and be impartial, as well as understanding the needs and issues of the sector in order to develop funding programs/policies and adjudicate proposals.

Members are expected to attend at least two committee meetings and one to two arts council adjudications per year in various locations.

Nominees do not have to be affiliated with an organization but must be nominated by a community arts council. Each council can put forward one nomination. If there are too many nominations, elections will be help in April.

West Kootenay communities that can nominate representatives include: Arrow Lakes, Castlegar, Rossland, Salmo, Slocan Lake, Trail, Nelson and Revelstoke.

In the East Kootenays communities are: Creston, Sparwood, Columbia Valley and Golden.

All other communities currently have a steering committee member.

For more information contact your local arts council or call the alliance at 1-877-505-7355.

The deadline for nominations is April 9.

 

