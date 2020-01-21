Rec Perspectives: Time to enjoy Creston Valley winter

Winter is in full swing and the outdoor activities can now be enjoyed to the fullest: sledding, skiing/snowboarding, snowshoeing, dog sledding, ice fishing and more. While the temperature stays sub-zero, I enjoy the snow very much. But when the temperature creeps up and the snow starts to melt, and the sidewalks and roads are covered in that slippery slush, I’m not a fan.

But I love looking out the window with my boys as the snow falls, watching the amazement in their eyes as they exclaim, “Snow!” But they don’t pronounce the “s”, so a random person might think they are not happy with it. I sometimes forget that most everything they are experiencing, being a year-and-a-half, is new with very little context. To us, we know where snow comes from, that it’s seasonal, and how to have fun in it. But to them, they are witnessing yet another miracle. Tiny pieces of fluff are falling from the expansive sky, and the ground is covered in a soft, cold, white blanket that’s apparently pretty tasty, no matter if they eat it off the ground or off each others’ boots.

Last week, we bundled them up to play in the front yard, where we showed them how to make big balls of snow so we could stack them and then proceed to stab it with sticks, rocks and a carrot. Needless to say, they didn’t seem to care and now I can see why. It’s a pretty strange activity with no context of ever creating something that resembles a figure.

Context is something we need to all keep in mind when dealing with children (and adults too) as they experience new activities and sports. We have these grand ideas on how we think our children will enjoy a new activity that we enjoyed ourselves when we were young, but it doesn’t always turn out that way. That doesn’t mean you don’t give the opportunity to try again, but try your best to provide some details about what to expect from the activity, especially one that means a lot to you. If you like to share that passion, have you thought of helping other kids?

We have wonderful opportunities for children to be active in our community. We have great sport groups and activity leaders that do their best to help your children learn new skills, create memories that last, and develop the context and confidence they’ll need to try new activities as they get older. I’ve talked with a few of these groups lately, and one of the common threads I’ve heard is the need for more volunteers. All of these groups are volunteer-run, and find it difficult to grow and offer more opportunities to participate because of the lack of volunteers.

If you are interested in helping influence the children in our community to become creative and confident, consider contacting a local non-profit organization that offers an activity you enjoy and spread the joy. You don’t have to know anybody or even have a child in the activity to volunteer either. There are even volunteer opportunities that you can do with your whole family. If you need help choosing one to give your time and passion, come see me at the Creston and District Community Complex. I can put you in contact with the right one.

Until then, make the most of the winter season and get outdoors and experience everything our valley offers!

Tia Wayling is the recreation services co-ordinator at the Creston and District Community Complex.