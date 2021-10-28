Rec Perspectives: Progress for Recreation

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

Trying to offer recreation programs and services during the pandemic has been one of the most challenging nineteen months for our staff. I think this even supersedes the Facility Enhancement Project we endured from 2008 to 2010 in order to enjoy the wonderful new facility. Juggling the varying restrictions and making last minute schedule changes, alongside trying to communicate everything to the public so everyone is up to date, has been an exhausting adjustment. However, we are finally starting to see increased activities in the building as well as the re-implementation of term passes.

It’s been a wonderful change to see more people in the building participating in fitness classes as well as sports groups starting their seasons like curling, minor hockey, and the skating club. It’s also exciting to see our Creston Valley Thunder Cats hosting home games once again. As an extrovert, the opportunity to teach fitness classes again as well as chatting with others in the facility is a pleasant change, and my social battery is starting to recharge.

We are also welcoming private rentals back into our facility. This includes bookings in the arena, special events, and meeting rooms. We’ve already got a few flow-through community events coming up like the indoor Farmers’ Market starting Oct. 30 and the Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 20. If you are interested in hosting an event at the CDCC or even just a small meeting, call our front desk for more information or visit our website at www.rdck.ca/recreation.

As of Oct. 25, we started selling term passes again. You can choose from one, three, or six months which covers admission for the pool, fitness centre, some fitness classes, and public skating. As the weather is getting colder and the hours of daylight are shorter, it’s the perfect time to start a new physical activity routine indoors. Did you know that children under five years and adults over seventy-four years get to use the facility for free?

The excitement is starting to grow for children in the valley as Halloween approaches. Hopefully, this year will be a little less restrictive than it was last year. It’s been especially trying for school-aged children, so get in the spirit, buy some treats, and throw a pumpkin by your front door to help create a fun-filled evening as they burn off some steam running between houses collecting treats.

Speaking of Halloween, the Creston & District Community Complex (CDCC) will be hosting the annual Halloween Hysteria, but with a skating twist this year. On Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., you and your family can drop by the CDCC wearing your frightening costumes and walk through our “Haunted Hallway” into the arena lobby, where you can try your hand at some spooky carnival booths to win some candy. Afterwards, pop on a pair of skates (rentals are no charge) for a ghostly public skating session. This fun-filled session is only $2 per person and free for children under five years old. This will officially be our first community event since 2020! Join us for some spooktacular fun!

