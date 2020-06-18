RCMP are investigating following an incident in South Surrey in which a young man was caught on video using a racial slur against a South Asian man. However, it is members of the public who have allegedly issued threats and damaged property who could face charges, say police. (File photo)

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Surrey RCMP have opened an investigation in connection with a recent incident caught on video of racial slurs being uttered in South Surrey.

The language used in the altercation was “very disturbing,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said Wednesday (June 17); however, it does not meet the threshold of a hate crime. Police investigation determined the racialized comments were reactive and not a result of someone being targeted because of their race, she said.

Still, “it’s not acceptable and by not forwarding a report to Crown counsel or charging, it’s not an endorsement of that behaviour,” Sturko added.

Actions that followed in the aftermath of the video being posted online do have potential to lead to charges, she said.

Sturko said the incident occurred on May 29. It began began as a driving dispute and escalated into a verbal confrontation in which one of the people involved used a racial slur.

READ ALSO: Surrey youth say discrimination, racism on the rise: survey

Video of the incident was posted online shortly after, but then was removed by the original poster, Sturko said. It recently resurfaced as a result of sharing on social media – and has been viewed more than 200,000 times since.

“As a result of that, I can tell you that there has been some threats associated to that video,” Sturko said.

“We don’t have sufficient evidence to go forward with any type of a hate crime… but we will be looking into allegations of harassment, intimidation and uttering threats against parties in that video.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

racismSurreyBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Just Posted

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Open burning temporarily allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fires allowed across the fire centre, Category 3 allowed in some areas

COVID-19 border restrictions splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

Province launches online cannabis startup guide to licensing

The step-by-step process is meant to help prospective cannabis cultivators

New Mennonite school proposed for the Creston Valley

The new school would have a playground and ballpark that local residents can use

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

Most Read