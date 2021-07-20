A picture of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire courtesy of BC Wildfire Services

RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

A forecasted shift in the winds could send the fire into the RDKB

A state of local emergency has been ordered over the easterly reaches of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s (RDKB’s) Area E.

Citing concerns about the spread of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, now burning at an estimated 2,000 hectares, the RDKB district at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, ordered the evacuation of 123 properties north of Highway 3, on the regional district’s westerly boundary with the neighbouring Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

READ MORE: Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

Further to the east, 304 properties have been put on an evacuation alert. That zone extends from Mount Baldy Ski Resort at the Canyon Bridge to Rock Creek above the medical centre, according to RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika.

The BC Wildfire Service has predicted a shift in prevailing winds that could fan the flames southeast of the Oliver – Osoyoos areas.

Maika said local fire departments are presently hand-delivering evacuation orders. The order begins around 250 metres west of Sidley Mountain Road, extending to Mt. Baldy Road at the Canyon Bridge, carrying further north to the BC Hydro power lines, she explained.

A map showing homes under evacuation order (red) and evacuation alert (yellow) as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. Map courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

Evacuees are invited to take refuge at Grand Forks’ Jack Goddard Memorial Arena at 2140 Central Ave. Maika is imploring all evacuees to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or in person at the arena.

“It’s really important that people do register, not because we want to have any sort of surveillance on them, but because often there are other people looking for them,” she explained.

— More updates to come.

 

