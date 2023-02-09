RDCK to receive funding for climate change emergency response

MLA Brittny Anderson announced over $278K in funding towards flood management for the Creston Valley

Residents of the Creston Valley will benefit from funding to help reduce risks from future disasters related to climate change.

On Feb. 3, the Government of B.C. announced the Regional District of Central Kootenay will receive $278,124 for the Creston Valley flood management project.

“Our communities need to be prepared to mitigate the risks of climate change,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

“The Creston Valley has experienced the impacts of climate change first hand. This funding will help to ensure that the community is prepared and people are safe.”

The province is allocating a total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) to support communities across B.C. in projects that will better prepare for, mitigate, and respond to climate-related emergencies such floods and extreme temperatures.

The Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream under the CEPF supports the Province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy.

The CEPF is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) and funds projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

