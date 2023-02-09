Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson announced funding for the Creston Valley to mitigate the effects of climate change. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson announced funding for the Creston Valley to mitigate the effects of climate change. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

RDCK to receive funding for climate change emergency response

MLA Brittny Anderson announced over $278K in funding towards flood management for the Creston Valley

Residents of the Creston Valley will benefit from funding to help reduce risks from future disasters related to climate change.

On Feb. 3, the Government of B.C. announced the Regional District of Central Kootenay will receive $278,124 for the Creston Valley flood management project.

“Our communities need to be prepared to mitigate the risks of climate change,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

“The Creston Valley has experienced the impacts of climate change first hand. This funding will help to ensure that the community is prepared and people are safe.”

The province is allocating a total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) to support communities across B.C. in projects that will better prepare for, mitigate, and respond to climate-related emergencies such floods and extreme temperatures.

The Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream under the CEPF supports the Province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy.

The CEPF is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) and funds projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

Creston Valley

Previous story
Footlighters seeking community help for costume, set storage
Next story
Former B.C. premier John Horgan stepping down from provincial politics

Just Posted

Lynne Karey-McKenna (right), with Suzanne Chubb (left) in Footlighters Theatre Society’s production of <em>Complain Department and </em><em>Lemonade</em>. (Photo by Brian Lawrence)
Footlighters seeking community help for costume, set storage

A BC Transit handyDART bus. (Contributed photo)
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements

A benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney will be held Feb 18. Photo: GoFundMe/screenshot
12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson announced funding for the Creston Valley to mitigate the effects of climate change. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
RDCK to receive funding for climate change emergency response