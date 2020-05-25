Castlegar and Creston skate parks opening May 27

The RDCK is asking skateboarders to take physical distancing protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has announced it will be opening up skate parks at its Castlegar and Creston recreation complexes on May 27.

As the skate parks open, the district is asking skateboarders to follow a number of physical distancing protocols to help mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

Some of the protocols include only skating or biking at your own local skate park, avoiding carpooling with individuals to your skate park and keeping your distance while out skateboarding.

The district is also asking people to stay home if they feel sick and to not share equipment at the park.

“We are excited to be able to open our skate parks in Castlegar and Creston, but stress the importance of staying local,” said RDCK community services general manager Joe Chirico in a press release.

“This is an important first step towards a new normal, but a cautious one.”

The Nelson Skateboard Park is also anticipated to open shortly after May 27.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen already opened up one of its skate parks earlier this month.

