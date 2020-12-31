The Regional District of Central Kootenay office in Nelson. File photo

The Regional District of Central Kootenay office in Nelson. File photo

RDCK roundup: Planning for 2021

The last board meeting of the year was preoccupied with the coming year

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

The last Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors’ meeting of 2020 saw the organization’s leadership spending most of its time setting up and planning for the coming year.

Much of the Dec. 10 meeting was taken up with selecting directors and citizens to sit on a dozen boards and commissions, as well as planning to attend conferences, both internal and external to the RDCK. From social development to transit, municipal insurance, water services and recreation, the district needs to have eyes on the ground on many organizations and groups to help manage the community’s needs. Each director sits on several boards, commissions, and community groups.

Other than appointments, directors decided to:

• Endorse the South Slocan’s Commission of Management’s call to have the old South Slocan School demolished in the new year.

• Approve the Commission’s plan to hike water rates in South Slocan 10 per cent in the new year.

• Approve a plan to increase fees at RDCK landfills across the region. In the West subregion, which includes the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valleys, it will cost $3 to take a container of mixed waste to the dump. There’s a different schedule for the Ootishchenia and Nakusp landfills: it will cost a minimum $6.25 to get rid of your household waste at those central locations.

While the new fee schedule was approved, the changes have to be incorporated in the RDCK’s Resource Recovery Facility Regulatory Bylaw, which should happen early in the new year. It’s likely residents will see the higher fees by February.

• Write a letter in support of keeping the Flight Service Station open at the Castlegar Airport. The station works with the airport tower to help with flight planning, in-flight decision making and relaying traffic information to pilots. The station is critical at Castlegar, one of the most challenging airports in North America.

• Write to new Forestry, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Katrine Conroy inquiring about bioenergy opportunities in the region. The cutting-edge system (a plant in Fruitvale has just opened that uses the process to generate energy) “would assist the RDCK in further investigating bioenergy projects, which would align with provincial objectives of maximizing firer utilization and reducing forest fuel loading,” directors say.

• Award the contract for the Woodbury Village Water Treatment Plant upgrades to Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd. The company will get just under $400,000 to begin upgrades to the aging water system.

• Defer a motion to begin a $40,000 feasibility study cell service infrastructure and leasing for Pass Creek, Krestova and the lower Slocan Valley. They’ll tweak the motion and bring it back to the board in the new year.

• Approve Rural Affairs Committee decisions on ALR exclusion requests in the Blewett area.

• Make a $250 donation to each of eight regional food banks in Kaslo, Nakusp, Slocan, New Denver, Salmo, Nelson, Castlegar and Creston in lieu of their annual Christmas lunch.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

The Regional District of Central Kootenay office in Nelson. File photo
RDCK roundup: Planning for 2021

The last board meeting of the year was preoccupied with the coming year

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A recent collision between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Collision between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read