RDCK releases climate plan open houses schedule

Sessions take place in 20 communities throughout September and October

The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be holding meetings about its climate plan in 20 communities. File photo

The next phase of public engagement for the Regional District of Central Kootenay climate action plan began on Aug. 24 at the Slocan Park Community Hall with the first of 20 climate action open houses across the RDCK.

An RDCK press release states that the sessions will build on insights gained from the public engagement process thus far.

“These open houses are a crucial step in the process,” said Dan Séguin, RDCK manager of community sustainability. “We are eager to showcase the ideas and suggestions that emerged from the dialogue circles and look forward to continued high levels of interest and participation from residents across the RDCK.”

At the open houses, participants can view information posters, learn about the proposed actions, share thoughts and ideas, connect with RDCK staff and provide input on how to move forward.

Participants are invited to drop in at any time during the scheduled three hours.

All sessions except Creston’s run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Aug. 28

Hills Community Fire Hall, 4480 Highway 6, Hills (Area H)

• Aug. 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Creston Recreation Centre, 312 19th Ave. N, Creston (Creston, Areas B and C)

• Aug. 30

Salmo Youth and Community Centre (Gym), 206 7th St., Salmo (Area G and Salmo)

• Sept. 5

Wynndel Hall (Upper Hall), 5127 Wynndel Rd, Wynndel (Area A)

• Sept. 6

Bosun Hall, 710 Bellevue St., New Denver (Area H)

• Sept. 7

Balfour Hall, Charles Street, Balfour (Area E)

• Sept. 8

Lardeau Valley Community Club, 13429 BC-31, Meadow Creek (Area D)

• Sept. 11

Crawford Bay Hall, 16230 Wadds Rd, Crawford Bay (Area A)

• Sept.12

Yahk Community Hall, 8790 Railway Ave., Yahk (Area B)

• Sept. 18

Brilliant Cultural Centre, 1876 Brilliant Rd, Castlegar (Area I)

• Oct. 2

Castlegar and District Recreation Centre (Selkirk Room), 2101 6th Ave., Castlegar (Castlegar and Area I)

• Oct. 3

Kaslo Legion, 403 Fifth St., Kaslo (Kaslo and Area D)

• Oct. 10

Nakusp and District Community Complex (Auditorium), 200 8th Ave. NW, Nakusp (Nakusp and Area K)

• Oct. 11

Robson Hall, 3067 Waldie Rd., Robson (Area J)

• Oct. 16

Taghum Hall, 5915 Taghum Hall Rd., Nelson (Area E)

• Oct. 17

North Shore Hall – 675 Whitemore Rd., Nelson (Nelson and Area F)

• Oct. 23

Burton Hall, 125 Burton Main Rd. (Area K)

• Oct. 24

Appledale Hall, Appledale Park Rd., Central Kootenay (Area H)

• Oct. 25

Procter Hall, 262 2nd St., Procter (Area E)

More information can be found at https://engage.rdck.ca/rdck-climate-action