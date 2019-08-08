RDCK receives flood assessment funding

The RDCK will assess high-risk flooding areas following $3 million in provincial and federal funding. File photo

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is receiving $3 million in federal and provincial funding to complete flood hazard assessments.

In an announcement Thursday, the federal Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness announced the RDCK would receive funding to map 17 high-risk flood hazard areas.

“This mapping will contribute to a better understanding of natural hazards in the area and the staggering cost of responding to these events,” according to the statement. “This work will ensure surrounding communities are more resilient to flood hazards and will lay the foundation for future land use planning.”

The one-year project, which began May 1, will receive $1.5 million from the federal government and $1.5 million from the province. The RDCK is also adding $60,000.

The funding is part of a $15.2-million package from the National Disaster Mitigation Program that will fund 20 projects around B.C.