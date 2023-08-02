Users of the Castlegar and District Community Complex will pay 7% more in user fees starting in September. Photo: RDCK

RDCK rec centres to see 7% increase in admission, rental fees

The increase matches the cost of living index for 2022

It’s going to be a little more expensive to go to recreation centres in Nelson, Castlegar, Salmo and Creston starting next month.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s board of directors has approved a seven per cent increase to user and rental fees for three facilities including the Nelson and District Community Complex, the Castlegar and District Community Complex and the Creston and District Community Complex. The change also impacts Salmo and Area G Recreation services.

Current general admission rates at the community complexes for youth will rise from $3.63 to $3.88, while adult admission goes up from $7.26 to $7.77. Family admission for two adults and up to four dependent children goes from $14.52 to $15.54.

Admission for infants and children ages four and under remain free, as do people ages 75 and older.

The annual increase is effective as of Sept. 5 and is based on the provincial consumer price index cost of living index increase of seven per cent in 2022.

Joe Chirico, general manager of community services, said in an email to the Star the new fees reflect inflation and will in part help cover rising labour costs, which are up 4.4 per cent in 2023.

A complete breakdown of new fees can be found on pages 96 to 100 of the July 20 board agenda at https://www.rdck.ca/assets/Government/Documents/2023-07-20-BRD_Addenda.pdf.

