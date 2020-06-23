The RDCK has released its Statement of Financial Information for the year 2019. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

RDCK publishes 2019 payments to businesses, organizations and staff

Public document details salaries, expenses, and grants

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s annual statement of financial information (SOFI) for 2019 shows the number of high-earning employees remained steady over previous years, but elected officials collected an extra $177,000.

In 2019, the RDCK paid salaries of more than $100,000 to 10 of its senior staff members (compared with 11 the previous year and 10 in 2017), and $969,798 in salaries and expenses to its elected directors (compared with $792,225 in 2018). It also paid $55,124 in severance payments to two employees, who were not named.

Those are some examples of the information contained in the SOFI report. All municipalities, regional districts, and other public bodies are required by provincial law to publish this report annually.

The report includes a list of director and staff salaries, a list of all payments made for goods and services over $25,000, a list of grants to groups and municipalities, an outline of the cost of employee benefits, and a schedule of debenture debt. The report is attached below, along with the RDCK’s annual financial statements.

The report contains a full list of about 135 vendors from whom the RDCK made purchases over $25,000. Fourteen of them were each paid more than $500,000.

The report lists grants over $25,000 from the regional district to 52 organizations and municipalities.

The 11 rural directors each earned a base allowance of $39,720 while the nine municipal directors each received $15,408 in addition to the salary they earn from sitting on their respective councils.

Directors receive additional pay for attending board meetings and chairing committees and are reimbursed for expenses while travelling on regional district business, including accommodation, mileage at 58 cents per kilometre, and up to $75 per day for meals, although they don’t always claim the full amounts.

The RDCK has 320 to 360 employees, including elected officials, depending on the season, and runs 180 services.

The highest paid employees in 2019 were Stuart Horn in the dual role as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, who made $237,537 plus expenses; environmental services manager Ulli Wolf at $137,333 plus expenses; followed by general manager of development Sangita Sudan and general manager of community services Joe Chirico, who both earned $131,749 plus expenses.

The total payroll for all employees in 2019 was $14,495,409, compared with 2018’s total of $13,537,489.

The RDCK spent about 35 per cent of its operating budget on salaries, about the same as the previous year.

The SOFI report and the RDCK’s 2019 financial statements are both attached below.

Related:

RDCK publishes 2017 payments to businesses, organizations and staff


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RDCK 2019_SOFI by BillMetcalfe on Scribd

2019 RDCK Financial Statements by BillMetcalfe on Scribd

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son
Next story
Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Just Posted

‘I didn’t want to go home’: International students, homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

RDCK publishes 2019 payments to businesses, organizations and staff

Public document details salaries, expenses, and grants

Province ignoring need to preserve old growth forests, says Nelson scientist

Report says more resources are given to harvesting old growth than protecting it

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Woman presumed drowned in Kaslo River after motorcycle accident

The incident occurred along Highway 31A on June 21

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

Over 500 plants seized from Salmo grow-op

RCMP arrested three people at a large marijuana grow-op in Salmo

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility

Owned by the Williams Lake First Nation, the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Most Read