RDCK issues boil water notice for Lister Water System

The boil water notice is due to depleted reservoir levels caused by an extended power outage

Due to depleted reservoir levels caused by an extended power outage, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) issued a boil water notice for users on the Lister Water System on Sept. 8.

“The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute,” said the RDCK in a press release.

“Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.”

The RDCK also said that owners of all public facilities in the Lister area are required to post a boil water notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains that are accessible to the public.

“Water users may experience brief water outages as reservoir levels are replenished, and are asked to limit water use to essential use only for the next 24 hours (i.e. drinking water, food preparation, no irrigation, minimal laundry/sanitary),” said the RDCK.

A windstorm swept through the Creston Valley during the waking hours of Sept. 7, which resulted in downed trees and power-lines, as well as power outages throughout the valley.

As of 1 p.m. on Sept. 8, several areas and residences throughout Creston are still without power.

