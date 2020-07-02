Individuals and communities impacted by spring flooding can apply for provincial funds. Photo: Tyler Harper

RDCK: spring flooding financial relief available

The provincial funds are for those affected by flooding in May and early June

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says financial relief is available for people and local governments impacted by spring flooding that caused evacuation orders and property damage.

In an statement Thursday, the RDCK announced Emergency Management BC had authorized Disaster Financial Assistance for the regional district, First Nations communities and municipalities related to flooding during May 18 to June 1.

Disaster Financial Assistance is a provincial program that helps individuals and governments recover from uninsurable disasters.

Homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers and charitable organizations can apply for the funds. Individuals can be compensated for 80 per cent of eligible claims after the first $1,000 to a max claim of $300,000.

The money is also exclusive to essential items, including housing repairs or to re-establish small businesses and farms. Loss of land or damage to land, except for some farm land, isn’t eligible for assistance.

More information about the program can be found at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 28.

EMBC Disaster Financial Assistance can also be reached at 1-888-257-4777 or by email at dfa@gov.bc.ca.

flooding

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

