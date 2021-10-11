RDCK details its proof of vaccination requirements at Castlegar’s recreation complex

Proof of partial vaccination is required for most participation in most programs

Due to the pandemic, there have been ongoing changes to facilities within the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to keep in line with health orders.

As of Sept. 13, a provincial mandate stated that people 12 and older are required to present proof of partial vaccination to access some events, services, and businesses.

This order applies to some programs and services offered by the RDCK, including indoor adult fitness and sports and events with more than 50 participants. General admission, as well as children/youth recreational programs, are exempt from the requirement, as are aquatics and public skate.

At the Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC), security personnel are in place to check proof of vaccination and identity prior to user entry.

“The RDCK and our recreation partners will abide by all public health orders to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our communities,” said Joe Chirico, RDCK General Manager of Community Services.

“We are working with our teams and recreation user groups to implement processes to confirm proof of vaccination so people can enjoy safe and fun recreation experiences.”

Proof of vaccination is required if you are:

· An adult (22 and older) participating in a sport or fitness activity

· An adult (22 and older) participating in an indoor recreation activity with more than 50 people

· Anyone 12 and older watching an indoor sporting event that is ticketed or more than 50 people

· Anyone 12 and older attending an indoor gathering of more than 50 people

Proof of vaccination is not required if you are:

· A child or youth (21 and under) participating in an indoor registered or general admission recreation activity or sport

· An adult (22 and older) coach, volunteer or parent/caregiver who is required for an indoor child or youth activity or sport

· Participating in an aquatics program or general swim

· Participating in public skate

· A person 11 and under

“We are trying to make this new process as seamless and efficient as possible, although it will take a bit more time for people to access our facilities—so please be patient when you arrive, follow signage and follow direction from staff,” said Chirico.

“On behalf of the recreation team, thank you for your co-operation and understanding, and for helping us keep each other safe.”

As of Oct. 24, users must provide proof of full vaccination (with seven days following the second dose). People who are 19 and older will also need to present proof of identity.

Fall Recreation Offerings

Starting at the end of October, the CDCC will be offering indoor sports once again. Residents can choose from badminton, indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and table tennis.

To get a good sweat on, residents can pre-register for scheduled time with the equipment in the fitness centre or for a fitness class, such as kickboxing, core n’ more, spin, yoga, aquafit, Tai Chi, or TRX.

On chilly days, the indoor track is available for indoor walking.

On Sundays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be public skating, with no proof of vaccination required.

On Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., the fall prevention program, Move to Improve (Parkinson’s), will help participants work on improving mobility, balance, and co-ordination.

Red Cross will also be offering swimming lessons kids, as well as private swim lessons for both kids and adults.

For more information about proof of vaccination, including acceptable forms of proof, key timelines, and exemptions, visit www.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

To find out more about the recreation and leisure programs being offered for the fall season, visit www.rdck.ca/recreation. Pre-registration and reservations are required for all programs.

