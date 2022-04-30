RDCK conducting Emergency Notification System test Tuesday

The test will send notifications out around noon on May 3

Karen Lindsay, Nanaimo emergency program coordinator, says people should prepare emergency kits to help them survive for seven days and be prepared to check on their neighbours who might need their help following major emergencies. Photo: Chris Bush

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week (May 1-7), the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will be conducting a test of its Emergency Notification System around noon on Tuesday, May 3.

Anyone registered with the RDCK’s Emergency Notification System, will receive a test notification via text, email, landline call, or Voyent Alert! app, depending on which option they signed up for when registering.

If you have not signed up for emergency notifications, you can go to rdck.ca/notifications for more information.

The RDCK says that to ensure residents receive important emergency information relevant to their location it is imperative residents update their accounts with the most accurate location information.

RELATED: Majority of British Columbians have poor emergency preparedness: poll

“We encourage all residents throughout the RDCK to sign up for our emergency notification system to ensure they are receiving the most accurate and up to date information, “ said Chris Johnson, RDCK Manager of Community Sustainability. “Now is the time for all residents to prepare for emergencies by updating their emergency plans and prepare grab and go kits.”

The City of Nelson, which also uses Voyent Alert! as their Emergency Notification System, will also be running a TEST the same day.

The RDCK is encouraging residents to take the time to prepare for emergencies by creating a grab-and-go kit, making a home emergency plan, planning for pet’s needs, planning for where you will go if you need to evacuate and learning more about emergency preparedness.



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency Preparedness