RDCK board chair re-elected

Rural Kaslo director Aimee Watson was re-elected by acclamation to a second year as the chair of the Regional District of Central Kootenay Board (RDCK) on Thursday.

Elections for RDCK chair and vice-chair are held annually and are voted on by the board.

Elected vice chair was Slocan Valley director Walter Popoff in a secret ballot contest against incumbent Ron Toyota (Creston) and Janice Morrison (Nelson).

“I am honoured to serve the board,” Watson told the Star after the meeting.

“It is a tough board given our diversity but we do well in terms of collaboration and recognizing each other’s differences. It is an honour to help them with that and to guide them.”

The 20 members of the RDCK board represent rural areas and municipalities in the Central Kootenay.