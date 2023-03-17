RDCK asks residents for feedback on potential curbside collection program

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is seeking feedback from residents on introducing curbside collection of household waste to its rural communities.

“The days of throwing everything we no longer want or need into a hole in the ground are long past,” said Garry Jackman, RDCK Area A (Wynndel/East Shore) Director. “Today, many speak of reaching the point of ‘zero waste’, but that shift is complex and will take many years. In the short term, the most practical, cost effective improvements to our waste management system involve diversion from landfills, through expanded recycling programs and through organics diversion to either backyard or centralized composting facilities.”

In 2020, the RDCK conducted a feasibility study to identify which electoral areas could potentially receive services for garbage, recycling, and organic waste. Then in 2021, a preliminary round of consultation was completed to verify if residents were interested in the idea.

Now, the RDCK is conducting further consultation to confirm the interest of residents who would be eligible to receive services for all three streams of waste.

Potential service area boundaries were developed using local geographic considerations, driving distance to facilities able to collect organic waste, household densities, and population densities. Maps of these potential service areas can be viewed online at engage.rdck.ca/ea-curbside.

“Not only would curbside collection service in Electoral Areas be more convenient for residents, it would save on countless trips to recycling depots, transfer stations and landfills, diminish long term landfill costs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Uli Wolf, RDCK general manager, environmental services.

The proposed cost of the service is $160 to $265 per household per year, which equates to $13.30 to $22 per month, based on other similar programs across the province. This cost is likely less than or similar to what an average family would pay in fuel, time, and disposal fees to self-haul their waste to a RDCK facility.

Until April 21, the RDCK’s Resource Recovery Department is utilizing an online engagement platform to encourage open discussion on curbside collection. At engage.rdck.ca, residents can fill out surveys, ask staff questions and receive publicly posted responses, review maps and project background information, as well as engage with others.

Residents within the potential service areas should have received an invitational postcard in the mail outlining the consultation process with directions to sign up online and participate in the process.

The RDCK is also providing the option of completing a survey over the phone or by mail. To request either of these options, contact the RDCK’s Resource Recovery department at 250-352-1576 or by email RRdept@rdck.bc.ca.

If the consultation indicates significant and widespread public support for the proposed curbside collection program, the RDCK may proceed to a referendum this fall which would give affected residents a final option to vote in favor or against the proposed service at a maximum cost of $265 per household per year.

The results of the consultation will be made public by early summer.

Creston Valley