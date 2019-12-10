RDCK appoints new regional fire chief

Nora Hannon has been acting head of the fire service since the old chief’s departure in the summer

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has a new regional fire chief.

Nora Hannon has been the acting deputy regional fire chief since June and previously served in the RDCK Fire Service as a district fire chief and as the Balfour Harrop fire chief.

She has also played key roles in the emergency program and wildfire mitigation with the RDCK.

She replaces Andrew Bellerby, who left the position suddenly in the summer.

“I am honoured to serve the people and communities of the RDCK as regional fire chief, and I am excited to support and work with an exceptional team of firefighters,” said Hannon. “I’d like to recognize all RDCK fire chiefs and volunteer firefighters for their dedication and commitment. Together, we provide a service that communities can rely on and be proud of.”

A Kootenay resident for the past 12 years, Hannon originally hails from Salt Spring Island. She currently resides with her family near Balfour.

Among Hannon’s priorities as she steps into this role is supporting fire chiefs and training officers with fulfilling their fire department’s compliance with the B.C. Office of the Fire Commissioner structure competency playbook.

“I am very pleased that Chief Hannon has taken on the role as our new regional fire chief,” said Stuart Horn, chief administrative officer for the RDCK. “I look forward to working with her as she leads our firefighters in continuing to serve our communities with professionalism.”

The RDCK Fire Service includes 17 fire departments, and responds to an average of 1,450 incidents annually.