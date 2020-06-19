The RDCK’s head office in Nelson will reopen to the public on Monday. File photo

RDCK announces annual water conservation measures

Certain types of watering can only be done in the evening

Annual restrictions on when and how to water private property are now in place throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The district’s first stage of conservation measures, which runs from June 1 to Sept. 30, include watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs only between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Watering using a can, handheld hoses or drip irrigation can be done at any time.

The water systems affected by the restrictions include: Balfour, Burton, Denver Siding, Duhamel Creek, Edgewood, Erickson/Arrow Creek, Fauquier, Grandview Properties, Lister, Lucas Road, McDonald Creek, Riondel, Rosebery Highlands, Sanca Park, South Slocan, West Robson, Woodbury Village, Woodland Heights and Ymir.

The RDCK also announced it will re-open its head office in Nelson on Monday, although offices in Creston and Nakusp will remain closed.

“We are happy to welcome the public back to our head office,” said Stuart Horn, RDCK chief administrative officer, in a statement. “We remind people to be patient as they follow the new guidelines which are for the health and safety of everyone.”

The Nelson office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents are asked to contact district staff ahead of time by phone or email to see if they can be helped remotely.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Independent online schools criticize provincial funding cuts

Just Posted

RDCK announces annual water conservation measures

Certain types of watering can only be done in the evening

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Open burning temporarily allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fires allowed across the fire centre, Category 3 allowed in some areas

COVID-19 border restrictions splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

Province launches online cannabis startup guide to licensing

The step-by-step process is meant to help prospective cannabis cultivators

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

‘N’ driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree on Vancouver Island

Police chief says stickers are indication of ‘how immature and unaware some drivers are’

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Most Read