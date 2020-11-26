Regional and local governments will eventually be required by the province to follow the BC Energy Step Code, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases from buildings. Some governments, now including the RDCK, have decided to phase it in voluntarily ahead of provincial deadlines. File photo

Regional and local governments will eventually be required by the province to follow the BC Energy Step Code, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases from buildings. Some governments, now including the RDCK, have decided to phase it in voluntarily ahead of provincial deadlines. File photo

VIDEO: RDCK adopts Step 1 of provincial home energy efficiency plan

New buildings must comply with first level of the BC Energy Step Code

The Regional District of Central Kootenay voted at its Nov. 19 meeting to adopt Step 1 of the BC Energy Step Code as of Dec. 31.

This means that for all new residential buildings the builder must hire a certified energy advisor to confirm the design meets the energy requirements of the current building code. Without that certification a building permit will not be issued.

The BC Energy Step Code is a series of five steps, each with increasingly advanced energy saving standards.

Step 1 means the status quo, with certification by an energy advisor, as described above.

Step 2 means increasing energy efficiency above the status quo by 10 per cent, Step 3 by 20 per cent, and Step 4 by 40 per cent. The fifth step is a net-zero building that produces as much energy as it uses.

Standards in the code are measured by how much energy is being lost from the building envelope, not on the source of heat or the building materials used.

The province will require that all new residential buildings be built to Step 3 by 2022 and Step 5 by 2032, but for the time being the province has made it voluntary for local governments to adopt the Step Code according to their own schedules leading up to those dates.

Some, including the City of Nelson, have incorporated it into their building bylaws, and with the Nov. 19 decision the RDCK has done the same.

In September, Nelson council voted to incorporate Step 3 into its building bylaw on Dec. 30, partly on the grounds that most builders in the city were already building to that level voluntarily.

Six members of the RDCK board voted against adopting the Step Code.

In an email to the Nelson Star, RDCK board chair Aimee Watson said the objections included a perceived shortage of energy advisors, the limited availability of materials for energy efficient technologies, a rural building sector that is not up to speed on the Step Code, and a potentially increased building cost due to the Step Code.

Some board members thought priority should go to retrofitting existing aging housing instead, expanding the existing Regional Energy Efficiency Program (REEP).

On the other hand, some members thought that adopting the Step Code early would create a greater supply of energy advisors and would build capacity because of demand.

No one took issue with the merits of the Step Code but noted that capacity differed across the region, Watson wrote.

In a presentation to the board in favour of adopting Step 1, RDCK planner Paul Faulkner said that not adopting Step 1 in December 2020 “will inhibit the ability of builders and building officials to suitably prepare for the jump to Step 3 in 2022. This lack of preparedness may increase the likelihood of failure to achieve compliance to Step 3 for builders unfamiliar with the requirements, processes, and techniques to achieve Step 3.”

He argued that this would result in increased costs to residents in the long run.

In a presentation to the board in October, energy inspector Gerry Sawkins and Nelson architect Lukas Armstrong provided statistics to show that the cost of building to the Step Code adds about $7,000 to the cost of a new building, an amount that will be recouped in seven years because of energy cost savings.


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Related:

• RDCK board encouraged to ‘STEP’ forward with building code

Nelson council increases energy efficiency requirements for new homes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases
Next story
Professional athletes the main beneficiary of national interest exemptions at border

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Anti-mask sentiment, physical and sexual assault cases on the rise: Creston RCMP

Calls for service is expected to reach 3,600 by the end of the year, compared to 3,349 in 2019

Regional and local governments will eventually be required by the province to follow the BC Energy Step Code, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases from buildings. Some governments, now including the RDCK, have decided to phase it in voluntarily ahead of provincial deadlines. File photo
VIDEO: RDCK adopts Step 1 of provincial home energy efficiency plan

New buildings must comply with first level of the BC Energy Step Code

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Fruitvale woman charged with impaired driving in 2019 crash that killed 2 teens

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, both from Fruitvale, died in the crash that sent the vehicle into the river

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going

Dr. Hurst says it’s best to frame the conversation from a place of care, stressing safety precautions.

Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix.”
Free ‘Hollywood Suite’ movies in December include ‘Keanussance’ titles starring Keanu Reeves

Also featured is the Israeli-made ‘Valley of Tears,’ a 10-part war drama

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
VIDEO: B.C. planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the first weeks of 2021

The question of who will get the vaccine first relies on Canada’s ethical framework

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Horgan is set to introduce his NDP government’s new cabinet Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP cabinet built to tackle pandemic, economic recovery, says former premier

Seven former NDP cabinet ministers didn’t seek re-election, creating vacancies in several high-profile portfolios

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Surrey’s Deb Antifaev

Most Read