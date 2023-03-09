Watchdog investigating how B.C. RCMP unit handles resource project protests

Complaints commission will assess if the group followed own policies and the law

A review is underway to look at how RCMP interact with protesters during resource protests like this one at Fairy Creek. (File - Black Press Media)

The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force’s British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission chairperson Michelaine Lahaie says in a statement issued today that the investigation will look into the activities and operations of the RCMP “E” Division Community-Industry Response Group.

The group is tasked with providing a co-ordinated response to public order events related to large-scale resource-based industrial projects in British Columbia.

Protesters against old-growth logging on Vancouver Island allege police have used excessive force, such as pepper-spraying people’s faces at close range, as well as shoving and throwing them to the ground.

The complaints commission plans to assess if the group’s procedures followed the law and its own polices.

It also intends to look at whether the group’s polices, procedures and training clearly define both the role of the RCMP and the unit, as well as if they are consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

RELATED: Fairy Creek arrests surpass 1,000 in Canada’s largest act of civil disobedience

Fairy Creek watershedforestryPipelineRCMPTrans Mountain pipeline

