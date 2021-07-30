Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey and Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart in 2018. (Contributed)

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey and Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart in 2018. (Contributed)

RCMP Southeast District media relations officer headed east

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey has accepted a transfer to Newfoundland and Labrador

After 15 years in B.C., RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey is headed east.

O’Donaghey has spent the last two years as the district advisory non-commissioned officer for media relations B.C. RCMP’s Southeast District. Before that, he served as the communications officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment, following stints as a front-line officer in Kelowna and Lake Country. He began his policing career in Chilliwack with Fraser Valley Traffic Services.

Now, he’s accepted a transfer to Newfoundland and Labrador, where his spouse was born and raised.

“I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to take her back home,” said O’Donaghey. “I am also overjoyed for the opportunity to work in such a gorgeous part of our country and raise my young family in a warm and welcoming province, well-known for having the some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.”

O’Donaghey was born in Calgary, Alta., but moved to Penticton at eight years old. He graduated from Pen-High.

“Jesse has been a valuable part of the BC RCMP Media Relations program,” says Dawn Roberts, director in charge of B.C. RCMP communications. “Representing the RCMP, talking about what we do, as well as being very engaged in community awareness and charity events is why we are going to miss him so much as he heads to the east coast.”

