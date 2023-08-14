RCMP seeking Trail man wanted on several warrants

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Peter Burgie of Trail, BC, who is wanted on numerous outstanding British Columbia warrants.

Burgie was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area near Trail, BC.

Please do not approach Burgie, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as:

Caucasian

191 cm (6’3) tall

77 kg (170 lbs)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Burgie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP