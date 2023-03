The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a truck that was stolen overnight.

Early this morning the Cranbrook RCMP was called to a theft of truck from the 300-Block of Mission Place.

The truck is described as a 2017 GMC Sierra, BC License Plate number NN6749. The vehicle is white and has black rims and a tonneau cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.