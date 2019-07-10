Castlegar cops seek man in connection with vehicle-related thefts

Thief was active in West Kootenay

Police in Castlegar are looking for a 44-year-old man believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the area.

On Tuesday the Castlegar and Trail RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the 2200 block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar.

There they found and recovered a stolen F350 truck, full propane tanks stolen from a Salmo business, numerous sets of tires, tools, heavy duty dry boxes, a Ford F350 engine and multiple other stolen items.

The property recovered is believed to have been taken from the Castlegar, Trail and Salmo areas.

Sargeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay-Boundary Regional Detachment says they have the suspect in their sights.

“He’s known to us, so it’s only a matter of time before we get him,” says Taylor. “He’s still in the area, it’s not like it’s an unknown suspect.

“We’re just in the process of finding him so we can question him.”

Citizens are reminded to secure their homes, vehicles and belongings and mark their property for identification purposes. In addition, residents are strongly urged to report any type of suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie
Next story
VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

Just Posted

Battle of the bands returns to Creston

Fifteen bands will compete in this two-night celebration of live, original music.

CPR train derailed in Kingsgate

At approximately 1:40 pm on July 8 a Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR)… Continue reading

Castlegar cops seek man in connection with vehicle-related thefts

Thief was active in West Kootenay

RCMP respond to numerous alcohol-related issues

Police received 115 calls for assistance from June 28 to July 9.

Flood Mapping Study underway across the Regional District of Central Kootenay

This summer the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking region-wide… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Interior B.C. as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read