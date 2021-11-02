RCMP seek help finding woman missing from Kamloops

RCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. but never showed up for work or returned home to her pet, which is out of character.

She was wearing a black shirt and necklace. The 5-5, 180-pound woman has blonde hair, green eyes, fair skin, sometimes wears glasses, has a Medusa lip piercing, a tongue piercing and several large arm tattoos, including a portrait of her dog, Buddy.

White is known to go off-roading in her 1997 Jeep, B.C. license plate KA0 22N, named Wander Lust. It has a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror, and the Wander Lust decal on the passenger side in turquoise.

“Police are concerned for Ms. White’s well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38286.

Missing womanRCMP