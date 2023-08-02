The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say that investigations into two unrelated deaths of women in the city within a day are now being investigated as homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say that investigations into two unrelated deaths of women in the city within a day are now being investigated as homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say unrelated deaths of 2 women in northern B.C. within a day are homicides

There have been 8 homicides in Prince George in 2023

Prince George RCMP say the deaths of two women within a day in July are now being investigated as separate homicides.

The first investigation was a suspicious death on July 17 after a woman was found in the 1500-block of Victoria Street. The next day, police were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was found dead.

Police have not released further details about the woman in the first homicide.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

“Investigators in the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are working tirelessly as they continue to move both investigations forward. We are also working closely with the families that have been effected by these tragedies, helping to support them in their time of grief,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or contact CrimeStoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

It brings the number of homicides to eight in Prince George for 2023.

Just a month earlier, Prince George RCMP were called to another home invasion turned homicide.

Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man died of his injuries several days later.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. home invasion now a homicide, police say

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident
Next story
Firefighter killed in B.C. identified as Zak Muise of Kelowna

Just Posted

Joel Anderson’s manslaughter conviction stems from a criminal act which occurred on August 22, 2017, in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash
Trail man convicted of manslaughter in senior’s death

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Ian Marrack (left) and Sailor First Class Alexis Lambert-Murphy take a break from training Monday in Nelson. The pair are next to one of the small boats used by the Naval Security Team. Photo: Tyler Harper
Navy conducts training exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson

(Pixabay.com)
Creston RCMP field lots of complaints about dangerous drivers