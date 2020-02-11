FILE. (Black Press Media)

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

Mounties in British Columbia say they believe the search for a missing snowmobiler south of Chetwynd is now a recovery operation.

Authorities believe the 31-year-old Fort St. John man was buried in an avalanche triggered on Feb. 2. on the east face of the Murray Mountain Range, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park.

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered, but the search has now been scaled back.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says police will monitor the area from the air as the snowpack melts.

Police say search-and-rescue technicians trained in high-risk avalanche rescues were deployed alongside RCMP service dogs and a helicopter.

But they say poor weather prevented access to the area for two days last week, and controlled blasting was necessary to allow searchers to safely regain access to the area on Friday.

RCMP are asking backcountry users to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP respond to 65 calls over past week
Next story
Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Just Posted

RCMP respond to 65 calls over past week

By Lorne Eckersley Creston RCMP responded to 65 calls for assistance from… Continue reading

Music students, teachers, set to perform

Pictured above: CVMTA teacher Anita Stushnoff will be among the performers at… Continue reading

Fabric artist takes ‘slow clothing’ to a new level

Pictured above: Fabric artist Anne Fetterly and Bruce McFarlane. Lorne Eckersley photo… Continue reading

January precipitation deepens snowpack in B.C.’s mountains

Most of the province now has higher-than-normal snowpack levels

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin have no regrets over retirement decision

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena Wednesday night

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Most Read