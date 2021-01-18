(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake

Police say man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening

A 28-year-old man is in hospital in Calgary after police say he fell while ice climbing in the Rocky Mountains.

RCMP say members from their Rocky Mountain House detachment responded to a dispatch on Friday afternoon that a climber had fallen and needed medical assistance.

Police say an SOS beacon was received that indicated the climber was at the south end of Abraham Lake, about 200 km northwest of Calgary.

They say reports indicate he fell 12 metres.

The man was long-line rescued from his location by Ahlstrom Helicopters with the help of Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, and was then transferred to a STARS air ambulance helicopter.

Police say his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

