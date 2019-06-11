RCMP respond to reports of mischief

Creston RCMP received 26 calls for assistance from June 4-10, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.

June 4

• Police responded to a report of an attempted credit card fraud in which a caller advised the complainant that she could settle her account by purchasing and providing Google gift cards.

• Police opened an investigation regarding a person attempting to enter Canada illegally.

• Police responded to a report of aggressive drivers on Canyon Street.

June 5

• Police opened an investigation into the theft of flags from Prince Charles Secondary School.

• A suspect was identified and dealt with by police after a report of damage to flower pots outside a business in Creston.

• Police returned stolen property to the rightful owners that was found at a residence during a search warrant.

• Police attended a false fire alarm that turned out to be a discarded smoke detector going off in a garbage can.

June 6

• A concerned citizen turned in a found suspicious substance that turned out to be methamphetamine.

June 7

• Police attended to a report of a male running down Northwest Boulevard, jumping into traffic, and throwing rocks at vehicles. The intoxicated male was found and arrested at a nearby business. He faces a number of charges including causing a disturbance and breach of release conditions.

• Police responded to a report of harassment by an ex-partner.

• Police assisted the Creston Valley Hospital with an attempt to locate a patient who had left the hospital before treatment.

• Police responded to a report from CP Rail police that three males were jumping in front of a moving train in Yahk. The males were not located.

June 8

• Police responded to a report of a male entering another persons vehicle unauthorized.

• Police found a person sleeping in a vehicle outside a business in Creston. The vehicle turned out to have been taken without consent from Salmon Arm.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of a licence plate.

• Police responded to a report of mischief to a vehicle in Creston. The complainant believed that the offender was known to him.

• Police responded to a report of mischief to a vehicle in Kitchener. Possibly related to the mischief in Creston.

• A disagreement between intoxicated partygoers turned into a minor assault.

• Police responded to a report of fireworks at a party at a rural property. Police attended to ensure there was no damage or fire hazard.

June 9

• Police responded to a report of theft of pants from a residence in Creston. The pants were found, but not stolen.

• Police responded to a report of a stolen trailer that was the subject of a property dispute.

June 10

• Police responded to a report of hitchhikers that had to be kicked out of the vehicle after they became unruly.

• Police responded to a report of a fraud in which a caller posed as a lawyer for a deceased relative and requested money for a number of services.

• Police responded to a report of threats made by an ex-business partner.

• A vehicle stop for speeding on Highway 3A resulted in the drinking, unlicenced driver being issued a 90-day driving suspension, fines, and having the vehicle impounded for seven days.