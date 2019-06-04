RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance from May 28 – June 4, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.
May 28
• Police received a report of a possible assault stemming from an argument in Gray Greek.
• A suspicious message was left after a person had an altercation with an ex-partner.
• Aggressive mushroom pickers were reported to be disregarding road closure signs near Blazed Creek.
May 29
• A family disturbance in Lister was reported.
• An attempted break and enter to a Creston residence was reported.
• Police investigated after an attempted theft of gas from a business after suspects moved a company vehicle to gain access to the gas pump.
• A suspended driver was reported to be operating a vehicle in Creston.
May 30
• A family disturbance turned violent, leading to the arrest of one person, who was charged with breaching release conditions.
• Mischief to a vehicle was reported.
• Police were called with regard to harassment between ex-partners.
• A person was reported as suspicious after attempting to sell meat out of a van near Sanca.
• A practical joke on a roommate led to a report of a possible break and enter to a residence.
May 31
• People were reported to be drinking alcohol in a public park.
• A landlord-tenant dispute that might have involved an assault was reported.
June 1
• Police received numerous reports of a male exposing himself in Creston. The man, who was known to police as having health issues, was dealt with.
• When police responded to a report of an intoxicated male in Creston he was found to be driving. He was issued a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
• A person has been charged after selling property of a family member.
• Unruly and intoxicated golfers were reported in Riondel.
• A property owner reported a concern about a large fire at a party near Wynndel, but no danger was found.
June 2
• Police intervened in a neighbours’ dispute in Crawford Bay.
• Two thieves were interrupted by a Sanca Bay homeowner when they attempted to steal a decorative globe.
• Police intervened in a father-son dispute.
• A vehicle check led to the identification of a suspended driver and his truck was impounded when police determined that the trailer was unlicensed.
• Police assisted with a violent patient at Creston Valley Hospital.
June 3
• An intoxicated cyclist reportedly fell off his bike in Creston but police did not locate him.
June 4
• The report of a possible domestic disturbance led to a person being investigated for impaired driving.