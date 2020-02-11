RCMP respond to 65 calls over past week

By Lorne Eckersley

Creston RCMP responded to 65 calls for assistance from January 30 through February 6, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said last Friday, a period where several citizens expressed concern for a possibly homeless man.

January 30

Police were called to assist in finding a youth who had run away from home without shoes. The youth was located safe and sound.

January 31

An investigation is underway with regards to a report about an historical missing person case in which the person may have met with foul play.

A family dispute that threatened to turn violent required police intervention.

A possibly homeless person walking on Highway 3A was reported.

Police were called to assist with a family disturbance.

A well-being check was made on a person who had taken illicit drugs.

The “homeless person” was again the subject of a call. He was found to be fine and not breaking any laws.

February 1

Intervention was required in a domestic dispute in Kitchener.

A second visit to the same location was required, during which one was issued a summons for driving while prohibited.

Two more calls were received about “homeless person.”

February 2

A large dog was reported to be eating a cat near a Creston residence. Police determined the meal was a deer head and the incident was referred to BC Conservation Officers and Bylaws Services.

A neighbours’ dispute over cut trees in Crawford Bay required police intervention.

Teens were reported attempting to climb the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3.

Inappropriate Facebook comments were reported.

Police investigated a possible breach of peace bond conditions in which Facebook comments were made regarding an ongoing neighbours’ dispute.

February 3

Charges are pending following a domestic assault.

A Creston business reported a theft.

Suspicious people were reported to be knocking on a residence door late at night.

When police responded to a complaint about a male youth threatening a brother with a knife they located the brothers and returned them to a parent.

Two reports of aggressive dogs in Kingsgate were referred to the RDCK bylaw department.

February 4

Harassing and inappropriate comments on Facebook were reported.

A violent family disturbance in West Creston drew police attention.

February 5

Police received a report of an online bank fraud to a Riondel victim.

Police found a driver to be okay after conducting a well being check on the man who had been last heard from on Kootenay Pass.

Assistance with a family dispute was required.

Harassment at a workplace was reported.

Intentional damage to vehicle tires was reported.

An ongoing neighbour dispute was referred to the RDCK bylaw department.

February 6

Police were called for help in a Lister family dispute.

A theft at a Creston business was reported.