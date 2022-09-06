Creston RCMP Report: Callers report creepy spiders and howling dogs

In this week’s report, creepy crawlies, dogs howling at the moon, and more

It has been a busy week for the Creston RCMP, and Aug. 30 was a particularly peculiar day.

A caller reported a large spider creeping on the sidewalk along Canyon Street. They were very afraid and worried it may bite someone.

Then late in the evening, the RCMP received a call about howling dogs. Officers located the dogs and provided some head scratches to help sooth the offending pooches.

In total, Creston RCMP received 94 calls for service from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

August 29

• Officers were advised of an erratic driver from out of province. Officers located the vehicle and multiple violation tickets were issued for their poor driving.

• An officer assisted an intoxicated man dealing with overwhelming emotions due to heavy alcohol consumption.

August 31

• Officers were dispatched to the hospital for an aggressive patient. The patient’s bad attitude and prickly character did not amount to a criminal offence, so they left the hospital without further issue.

September 2

• An officer located a woman driving who was prohibited from driving. The officer impounded the vehicle and charges are pending..

• An officer received a report of a breach of conditions by a man. Charges are being recommended.

• Officers attended a local park and moved a group of youth along who were being too loud.

September 3

• An officer located a woman and man breaching their conditions. They ran when spotted and warrants will be requested for their arrest.

September 4

• Officers were called to an early morning disturbance. A highly intoxicated teen was located and was being belligerent with his mother and officers. The teen was arrested and taken to cells where he proceeded to urinate all over the cell door. The teen was held until sober and issued a violation ticket.

• Officers were called to an assault on 3100 block of Highway 3. A woman had assaulted a family member. She was arrested and released on an undertaking with multiple conditions.

• Creston RCMP received a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle. Please remember to follow the “9 p.m. routine” to secure all buildings and vehicles.

September 5

• Officers attended a disturbance in downtown Creston. All parties were separated and sent home.

