RCMP Report: “Bring out your dead”

Unknown movie fans have spraypainted a famous quote on the road

While this week’s report contains more serious charges of theft and assault, one incident stood out more than the others.

On April 21, officers were alerted to the road being spray painted by possible movie buffs. Unknown individuals had written “Bring out your dead”, a clear reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The Creston RCMP received 118 calls for service from April 12 to 24. Here are the highlights:

April 12

• Officers located a vehicle that was being operated poorly. The driver was charged with multiple offences.

April 13

• A heavily intoxicated man was arrested and lodged in cells for his safety.

April 15

• Officers located an uninsured vehicle and had it removed from the road. The driver was charged.

April 16

• Creston RCMP was advised of a missing backcountry skier. Police requested the assistance of Search and Rescue (SAR). The skier was eventually located the following day in good health by SAR. Creston RCMP would like to thank the many volunteers with SAR who assisted in the search for the lost skier.

• Police located a semi truck that was blocking the Kootenay Pass. The vehicle had multiple issues, and the driver was charged with multiple offences. The truck was removed from the road for the public’s safety.

April 17

• Police located and recovered a stolen vehicle from Alberta.

April 18

• A local business reported a theft. The suspect was identified by police and charges are being recommended.

April 19

• Creston RCMP attended a break-and-enter. The file is still under investigation.

• A shoplifting complaint was received, and the suspects were identified and arrested. Charges are being forwarded.

April 20

• Officers attended an assault. The suspect was arrested and charges were forwarded.

April 21

• A man called to report that his medication had been stolen. The man later called back, reporting he just misplaced it and had since found the medication.

April 22

• Police were called to a domestic assault in the early morning. Officers located the suspect and they were arrested. The suspect was held for a bail hearing and released by the courts.

• A woman was arrested for an alleged fraud. The woman was released with a court date.

April 23

• Police located a vehicle travelling with no insurance in Creston and they conducted a traffic stop. The driver stated that he did not think vehicles needed decals for their plates anymore. An officer informed him that he was correct, license plate decals are not required, but he still needed to get insurance to drive. The driver was charged and the vehicle was towed at his expense.

• A man breached his conditions and was arrested. The man was held for a bail hearing and was released by the courts.

• Police were advised of a horse on the loose.

April 24

• Creston RCMP were advised of a possible suicidal person. Police located the person and ensured their well-being. They were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs